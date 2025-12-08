What 38 million obituaries reveal about how Americans define a ‘life well lived’
By Stylianos Syropoulos, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University
David Markowitz, Associate Professor of Communication, Michigan State University
Kyle Fiore Law, Postdoctoral Research Scholar in Sustainability, Arizona State University
Obituaries reveal shifting cultural values across time and place. Here’s a glimpse into how the moral vocabulary has evolved over several decades.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 8, 2025