Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From stress to stroke: what can cause ‘holes’ and low-activity regions in the brain

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Footage of Kim Kardashian’s brain scan shows low-activity patches common in ageing. These differ entirely from the true holes caused by stroke or infection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Ministers propose unprecedented detention, sanctions, and stripping of rights based on migration status
~ Tanzania: Right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be protected as more protests planned
~ Cambodia/Thailand: Both sides must prevent further risk to civilians from renewed hostilities
~ Healing the past to strengthen the future: Why the Caribbean needs to talk about ancestral trauma
~ In Kyiv, I saw how art can help hold a city together in the shadow of war
~ From evil to upheaval and beyond: How the ‘axis’ metaphor shaped modern geopolitics
~ Why can’t I wiggle my toes one at a time, like my fingers?
~ Putting pig organs in people is OK in the US, but growing human organs in pigs is not – why is that?
~ The law meets its limits – what ‘Nuremberg’ reveals about guilt, evil and the quest for global justice
~ What does it mean to be a new national park? Ocmulgee Mounds in Georgia may soon find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter