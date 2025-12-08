Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: A year after Assad’s fall, the rights of survivors and families must guide transition

By Amnesty International
As people in Syria mark one year since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's government, Amnesty International reiterates the urgent need for Syria's new authorities to break with the past and commit to delivering justice, truth and reparations while securing human rights for all. Over the past year, the decades of repression and systematic […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
