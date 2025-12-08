Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The crisis of unsafe abortion in Malawi: When human rights are denied, women and girls die

By Amnesty International
By Mandipa Machacha and Tsidi Leatswe When Tadala Zindawa**, (21) from Tata village in Lilongwe’s Chitukula area, fell pregnant while in secondary school, she was overcome by fear and panic. Scared of her parents’ disapproval and with abortion criminalized in Malawi, Tadala resorted to unsafe methods using Aloe Vera or Surf Soap to induce abortion. […] The post The crisis of unsafe abortion in Malawi: When human rights are denied, women and girls die appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
