Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Close Fort Bliss Immigration Detention Site

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters opposing mass deportations by ICE hold signs during a protest held at Fort Bliss, the US Army base where a large new ICE detention facility is being built, in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2025. © 2025 REUTERS/Paul Ratje (Washington, DC) – Human rights groups today urged US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to end immigration detention at Camp East Montana, a massive tent camp at the Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas. In their letter, advocates summarized accounts of horrific conditions, including beatings and sexual abuse by officers against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ King Mwamisyo: Four years on, DRC’s state of siege continues to be a tool to crush dissent
~ Syria: A year after Assad’s fall, the rights of survivors and families must guide transition
~ The crisis of unsafe abortion in Malawi: When human rights are denied, women and girls die
~ View from The Hill: in awkward timing, government ends energy rebate as it defends Wells’ spendathon
~ Premier League football matches can be crime hotspots – but community sports centres have the opposite effect
~ Terror threat in Nigeria: what the killing of a general tells us about the fight against ISWAP
~ Telling people to use antibiotics responsibly isn’t enough. What will work instead
~ South Africa and Pakistan: countries brought to their knees by elite capture and economic paralysis
~ Africa’s power grabs are rising – the AU’s mixed response is making things worse
~ The ‘hobbits’ mysteriously disappeared 50,000 years ago. Our new study reveals what happened to their home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter