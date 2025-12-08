Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Terror threat in Nigeria: what the killing of a general tells us about the fight against ISWAP

By Saheed Babajide Owonikoko, Researcher, Centre for Peace and Security Studies, Modibbo Adama University of Technology
The killing of Nigeria’s Brigadier General Musa Uba, in mid-November 2025, by the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, risks boosting the morale of insurgents while demoralising Nigerian troops fighting insurgency.

The rank of brigadier general is one of the highest in the military. A brigadier general typically commands a brigade, which consists of approximately…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: in awkward timing, government ends energy rebate as it defends Wells’ spendathon
~ Premier League football matches can be crime hotspots – but community sports centres have the opposite effect
~ Telling people to use antibiotics responsibly isn’t enough. What will work instead
~ South Africa and Pakistan: countries brought to their knees by elite capture and economic paralysis
~ Africa’s power grabs are rising – the AU’s mixed response is making things worse
~ The ‘hobbits’ mysteriously disappeared 50,000 years ago. Our new study reveals what happened to their home
~ Why OpenAI is a prime example of the ethical limits of capitalism
~ It’s so hard to resist overspending at Christmas – here’s how to reinforce your willpower
~ Life after stroke: the hidden struggle for recovery
~ Tanzania: Crackdown Ahead of Planned Protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter