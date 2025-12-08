Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Telling people to use antibiotics responsibly isn’t enough. What will work instead

By Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Antimicrobial resistance is projected to cause up to 10 million deaths each year by 2050, making it one of the most pressing global health challenges of this century. In 2021, an estimated 4.71 million deaths were associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance happens when disease-causing microbes such as bacteria, viruses, fungiThe Conversation


