Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa and Pakistan: countries brought to their knees by elite capture and economic paralysis

By Busani Ngcaweni, Director: Center for Public Policy and African Studies & Visiting Professor, China Foreign Affairs University, University of Johannesburg
In the ongoing quest to understand South Africa’s political and economic stagnation, it may be helpful to look at other postcolonial states that have travelled further along the path of independence. This may help clarify the stagnation question that citizens, politicians and economists are grappling with.

Much of the analysis of postcolonial Africa and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: in awkward timing, government ends energy rebate as it defends Wells’ spendathon
~ Premier League football matches can be crime hotspots – but community sports centres have the opposite effect
~ Terror threat in Nigeria: what the killing of a general tells us about the fight against ISWAP
~ Telling people to use antibiotics responsibly isn’t enough. What will work instead
~ Africa’s power grabs are rising – the AU’s mixed response is making things worse
~ The ‘hobbits’ mysteriously disappeared 50,000 years ago. Our new study reveals what happened to their home
~ Why OpenAI is a prime example of the ethical limits of capitalism
~ It’s so hard to resist overspending at Christmas – here’s how to reinforce your willpower
~ Life after stroke: the hidden struggle for recovery
~ Tanzania: Crackdown Ahead of Planned Protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter