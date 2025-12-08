Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘hobbits’ mysteriously disappeared 50,000 years ago. Our new study reveals what happened to their home

By Nick Scroxton, Research Fellow, Palaeoclimate, National University of Ireland Maynooth
Gerrit (Gert) van den Bergh, Researcher in Palaeontology, University of Wollongong
Michael Gagan, Honorary Professor, Palaeoclimate, University of Wollongong; The University of Queensland
Mika Rizki Puspaningrum, Researcher in Palaeontology, Bandung Institute of Technology, Institut Teknologi Bandung
About 50,000 years ago, humanity lost one of its last surviving hominin cousins, Homo floresiensis (also known as “the hobbit” thanks to its small stature). The cause of its disappearance, after more than a million years living on the isolated volcanic island of Flores, Indonesia, has been a longstanding mystery.

Now, new evidence suggests a period of extreme drought starting about 61,000 years ago may have contributed to the hobbits’ disappearance.

Our new study, published today in Communications…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: in awkward timing, government ends energy rebate as it defends Wells’ spendathon
~ Premier League football matches can be crime hotspots – but community sports centres have the opposite effect
~ Terror threat in Nigeria: what the killing of a general tells us about the fight against ISWAP
~ Telling people to use antibiotics responsibly isn’t enough. What will work instead
~ South Africa and Pakistan: countries brought to their knees by elite capture and economic paralysis
~ Africa’s power grabs are rising – the AU’s mixed response is making things worse
~ Why OpenAI is a prime example of the ethical limits of capitalism
~ It’s so hard to resist overspending at Christmas – here’s how to reinforce your willpower
~ Life after stroke: the hidden struggle for recovery
~ Tanzania: Crackdown Ahead of Planned Protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter