Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s so hard to resist overspending at Christmas – here’s how to reinforce your willpower

By Samantha Brooks, Associate Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience, Liverpool John Moores University
We often throw caution to the cold, dark wind of December when it comes to spending. The cost-of-living crisis may slip our minds amid the razzle-dazzle of Christmas. We just want a moment to enjoy ourselves, to forget about the winter gloom. It’s natural for us to behave this way. Our brains are wired for it.

People in the UK spend on average an extra £700 at Christmas. The UK Office…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
