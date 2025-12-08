Tolerance.ca
Tanzania: Crackdown Ahead of Planned Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The flag of the United Republic of Tanzania. © 2010 TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Tanzanian authorities have wrongfully arrested alleged protest organizers and opposition supporters ahead of nationwide protests called for December 9, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should end its crackdown and immediately release all those arbitrarily detained.Activists have urged people to demonstrate peacefully on Tanzania’s Independence Day, known as D9, against the police use of lethal force around the October 29 general elections.…


