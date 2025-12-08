Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: One Year Since Assad’s Fall

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A picture of former Syrian President Bashar Assad lies on the ground as a Syrian opposition fighter stands nearby, inside the Presidential Palace in Damascus, December 8, 2024. © 2024 Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo (Beirut) – Syrian transitional authorities have taken positive steps on justice, transparency, and rights but failed to prevent continued violence and atrocities, Human Rights Watch said today on the anniversary of the former government’s fall. As Syrian authorities move the country forward, they should, with international support, credibly address outstanding…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
