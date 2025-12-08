Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s water, energy and food crisis: why fixing one means fixing them all

By Thulani Ningi, Research associate, University of Fort Hare
Alois Mugadza, Research Fellow, The University of the West Indies
Saul Ngarava, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Lincoln
South Africa’s water, energy and food crises are interconnected. Coordinated funding across all three, including community-led and blended finance, is needed.The Conversation


