Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sarah Hanson-Young on the social media ban as a risky ‘fake silver bullet’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Greens’ senator says she’s worried kids will end up ‘in other online spaces that are even darker and more dangerous’ – and Australia should act on other options.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
