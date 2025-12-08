Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A 6-hour lesson from Korea

By Amnesty International
By Boram Jang, East Asia Researcher at Amnesty International Like every schoolchild in South Korea, I was taught about the days in May 1980 when our country’s soldiers killed civilians in the Gwangju Democratic Uprising. At least 166 protesters — mostly students — were shot dead, and at the time there were no consequences for […] The post A 6-hour lesson from Korea appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


