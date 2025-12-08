Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria: Delayed Coal Phaseout Fuels Health Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A photo taken on November 12, 2024, shows an episode of heavy pollution at the Maritsa 3 power plant in Dimitrovgrad, Bulgaria.  © 2024 Megchy Ioakimova Bulgaria’s delayed decommissioning of coal-fired power plants contributes to dangerous air pollution, risks breaching new air quality standards, and is slowing down the country’s transition away from fossil fuels.Data shows that Maritsa 3, a coal plant near the town of Dimitrovgrad, contributes to the dangerous air pollution around the town, which harms the health of local residents, particularly children.The…


© Human Rights Watch -
