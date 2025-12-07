Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The system has failed’: Giles Duley’s mission to reframe disability in war

Talking to journalists earlier this week on his final day as the first UN Global Advocate for Persons with Disabilities in Conflict and Peacebuilding Situations, Giles Duley said he felt he had failed in his core mission. More importantly, he added, the system itself has failed.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One year after Assad’s fall, Syria’s future must be ‘free, sovereign and united’
~ Empowerment and joy: NZ’s Special Olympics Summer Games remind us what sport is about
~ What’s the difference between a tumour and cancer?
~ Merlinda Bobis explores four generations of colonialism and violence in the Phillipines
~ More women are using steroids – and many don’t know the risks
~ Australia’s $2.3 billion green energy program is funding oversized batteries and blowing out in cost
~ Barnaby Joyce joins One Nation to run as NSW Senate candidate in 2028
~ Your say: week beginning December 8
~ Possible ancient artifacts are found in a B.C. thrift shop — and archeology scholars are on the case
~ The under-16s social media ban will damage young people’s political education. Teachers need better support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter