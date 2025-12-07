Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s $2.3 billion green energy program is funding oversized batteries and blowing out in cost

By Rohan Best, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
A federal government green energy program is subsidising unnecessarily large home batteries and blowing out in cost.

The Labor government launched its A$2.3 billion Cheaper Home Batteries Program in July, with the aim of bringing down household power bills and reducing people’s reliance on the energy grid. The program was projected to lead to more than 1 million installed batteries by 2030.

There has been a massive uptake. The Clean Energy Regulator, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
