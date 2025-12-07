Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Barnaby Joyce joins One Nation to run as NSW Senate candidate in 2028

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Barnaby Joyce has finally made the jump to One Nation and will lead its New South Wales Senate ticket for the 2028 federal election.

Pauline Hanson said on social media: “It’s official! We have made our announcement on 88.9FM in Tamworth.”

In a statement Hanson said, “I am pleased he’s chosen One Nation, and I welcome his experience, his advice and his determination to get a fair go for farmers and regional Australia. Mr Joyce strengthens One Nation’s position in parliament just as many Australians are strengthening our position in the polls.”

“Welcome on board,”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
