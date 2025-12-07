Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
What our missing ocean float revealed about Antarctica’s melting glaciers

By Steve Rintoul, CSIRO Fellow, CSIRO
Esmee van Wijk, Vanwijk, CSIRO
Laura Herraiz Borreguero, Physical oceanographer, CSIRO
Madelaine Gamble Rosevear, Postdoctoral Fellow in Physical Oceanography, University of Tasmania
Our ocean float spent years adrift in the Antarctic ocean and beneath massive ice shelves. What it found will help us estimate global sea-level rise.The Conversation


