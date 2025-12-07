Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Possible ancient artifacts are found in a B.C. thrift shop — and archeology scholars are on the case

By Cara Tremain, Assistant Professor, Archaeology, Simon Fraser University
Sabrina C. Higgins, Associate Professor, Archaeology / Global Studies, Simon Fraser University
By working closely with the objects, students will learn how to become archeological detectives and engage with the process of museum research from start to finish.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
