Human Rights Observatory

Active zones and mini retreats – how to build preschools suitable for neurodivergent kids

By Fatemeh Aminpour, Research Fellow, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
An estimated 15–20% of children are neurodivergent, with diagnoses rising each year. They may have a neurodevelopmental condition such as autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

We know many neurodivergent children experience sensory information differently from their peers. So the spaces they learn in can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
