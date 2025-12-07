Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump’s Ukraine peace deal would leave the country vulnerable to future Russian attacks

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
The Ukraine peace plan negotiated between the U.S. and Russia is a non-starter for Ukraine, and also puts the country in the unenviable position of saying no to a mercurial American president.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ontario’s Bill 5 erodes good governance in the province
~ AI is perpetuating unrealistic body ideals, objectification and a lack of diversity — especially for athletes
~ Apparent ancient artifacts are found in a B.C. thrift shop — and archeology faculty are on the case
~ Australians see AI as leading threat to people and businesses: survey
~ South Africa’s G20 presidency is over – what did it achieve for climate and clean energy in Africa?
~ Nigeria has jailed Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu: why it risks backfiring
~ Djibouti’s democracy takes another knock as ageing president engineers yet another term
~ Georgia marks a year of protests
~ Justice, trust and Sharia: why Malaysia must reform its Islamic home financing
~ Supreme Court’s decision on birthright citizenship will depend on its interpretation of one key phrase
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter