Human Rights Observatory

Australians see AI as leading threat to people and businesses: survey

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Threats relating to technology, disinformation, economic security and foreign interference are overshadowing traditional security concerns in Australians’ minds, according to data released by the Australian National University National Security College.

More than 12,000 people were asked across two surveys, in November last year and July this year, to rate the seriousness of 15 potential threats over the next decade.

Combining the categories of “major” and “moderate” the five most serious concerns were rated in July 2025 as:


