Justice, trust and Sharia: why Malaysia must reform its Islamic home financing

By Nuarrual Hilal Md Dahlan, School of Law, Universiti Utara Malaysia
Malaysia’s Islamic home financing is failing too many buyers as projects stall or collapse. Reforming contracts, governance and housing laws is crucial to restore trust and protect consumers.The Conversation


