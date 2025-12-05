Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court’s decision on birthright citizenship will depend on its interpretation of one key phrase

By Morgan Marietta, Professor of American Civics, University of Tennessee
The Supreme Court on Dec. 5, 2025, agreed to review the long-simmering controversy over birthright citizenship. It will likely hand down a ruling next summer.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order removing the recognition of citizenship for the U.S.-born children of both immigrants here illegallyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Frank Gehry, the architect of the unconventional, the accidental, and the inspiring, has died at 96
~ Hong Kong’s Sham Elections Expose Beijing’s Tightening Grip
~ What our missing ocean float revealed about Antartica’s melting glaciers
~ Sweden’s mining industry is threatening the Indigenous Sami people’s way of life
~ The world is facing a cancer crisis that’s hitting the most vulnerable hardest
~ The Supreme Court’s decision on birthright citizenship will depend on its interpretation of one phrase
~ Syria: Effort to buttress human rights since Assad’s fall, ‘only the beginning of what needs to be done’
~ Burkina Faso: Plans to reinstate death penalty must be stopped
~ Russia: Authorities step up criminal reprisals against anti-war Yabloko party
~ Georgia: Government’s alleged use of toxic chemicals against protestors calls for international investigation and complete embargo on all policing equipment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter