Human Rights Observatory

What our missing ocean float revealed about Antartica’s melting glaciers

By Steve Rintoul, CSIRO Fellow, CSIRO
Esmee van Wijk, Vanwijk, CSIRO
Laura Herraiz Borreguero, Physical oceanographer, CSIRO
Madelaine Gamble Rosevear, Postdoctoral Fellow in Physical Oceanography, University of Tasmania
Our ocean float spent years adrift in the Antarctic ocean and beneath massive ice shelves. What it found will help us estimate global sea-level rise.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
