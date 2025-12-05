Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Effort to buttress human rights since Assad’s fall, ‘only the beginning of what needs to be done’

Summary executions and other violations continue in Syria nearly a year after the fall of the Assad regime, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burkina Faso: Plans to reinstate death penalty must be stopped
~ Russia: Authorities step up criminal reprisals against anti-war Yabloko party
~ Georgia: Government’s alleged use of toxic chemicals against protestors calls for international investigation and complete embargo on all policing equipment
~ Why Vladimir Putin’s in no hurry for peace
~ Jurors aren’t impartial – that’s exactly why they are so important to justice
~ Reform’s £9m gift and the rise of the political mega-donor
~ Low-tax or high-welfare? The UK must decide what type of country it wants to be
~ Your Party: if the name sounds terrible, there’s a good reason for it
~ Vaccine committee votes to scrap universal hepatitis B shots for newborns despite outcry from children’s health experts
~ Why we created a phone-sized device to take blood diagnostics out of the lab into the real world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter