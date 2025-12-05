Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Authorities step up criminal reprisals against anti-war Yabloko party

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Kremlin’s latest abuse of the criminal justice system to target Yabloko, the last remaining officially registered political party in Russia that has been openly calling for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “In preparation for the September 2026 parliamentary […] The post Russia: Authorities step up criminal reprisals against anti-war Yabloko party appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


