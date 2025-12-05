Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Government’s alleged use of toxic chemicals against protestors calls for international investigation and complete embargo on all policing equipment

By Amnesty International
The appalling response by Georgian authorities to allegations that prohibited toxic chemicals were used against protestors to suppress peaceful demonstrations must be met with an international investigation and a complete embargo on all policing equipment, Amnesty International said today in a public statement. On 1 December 2025, the BBC documentary When Water Burns presented evidence suggesting that […] The post Georgia: Government’s alleged use of toxic chemicals against protestors calls for international investigation and complete embargo on all policing equipment appeared first on Amnesty…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: Effort to buttress human rights since Assad’s fall, ‘only the beginning of what needs to be done’
~ Burkina Faso: Plans to reinstate death penalty must be stopped
~ Russia: Authorities step up criminal reprisals against anti-war Yabloko party
~ Why Vladimir Putin’s in no hurry for peace
~ Jurors aren’t impartial – that’s exactly why they are so important to justice
~ Reform’s £9m gift and the rise of the political mega-donor
~ Low-tax or high-welfare? The UK must decide what type of country it wants to be
~ Your Party: if the name sounds terrible, there’s a good reason for it
~ Vaccine committee votes to scrap universal hepatitis B shots for newborns despite outcry from children’s health experts
~ Why we created a phone-sized device to take blood diagnostics out of the lab into the real world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter