Human Rights Observatory

Reform’s £9m gift and the rise of the political mega-donor

By Sam Power, Lecturer in Politics, University of Bristol
When the latest figures on donations to political parties were released, it was revealed that businessman Christopher Harborne had donated £9 million to Reform. Harborne, who lives in Thailand, made his fortune on aviation and cryptocurrency. Reform leader Nigel Farage insists he wants nothing in return for the money and that the two speak once a month or every six weeks.

Harborne’s is the biggest one-off donation by a living individual in British history. But he’s far from alone in giving massive amounts to parties. Financier Stuart Wheeler gave £5…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
