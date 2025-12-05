Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we created a phone-sized device to take blood diagnostics out of the lab into the real world

By Parth Shinde, Researcher, Birla Institute of Technology and Science
When your doctor thinks you might have an infection or an allergy, a simple blood test should give answers within hours. But for much of the world, that test can take days – or never happen at all. The problem is not usually the test itself, but an overlooked step between taking your blood and performing the diagnosis.

In most hospitals in high-income countries, separating plasma from blood is so routine that most people never think about it. A nurse takes your blood, sends it to the lab, and a machine called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Vladimir Putin’s in no hurry for peace
~ Jurors aren’t impartial – that’s exactly why they are so important to justice
~ Reform’s £9m gift and the rise of the political mega-donor
~ Low-tax or high-welfare? The UK must decide what type of country it wants to be
~ Your Party: if the name sounds terrible, there’s a good reason for it
~ Vaccine committee votes to scrap universal hepatitis B shots for newborns despite outcry from children’s health experts
~ A brief history of mulled wine – from health tonic to festive treat
~ Nasa robot rover shows that sparks fly in dust storms on Mars
~ Why China is watching Trump’s Venezuela campaign closely
~ Wood-burning stoves face new restrictions – but a loophole from Britain’s smog years is fuelling the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter