Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of mulled wine – from health tonic to festive treat

By Sara Read, Lecturer in English, Loughborough University
When frost sparkles in the morning and our breath is visible as we venture outside, thoughts turn to winter warming treats like mulled wine – a drink full of ingredients that have become synonymous with Christmas.

Mulled wine is made by adding spices such as cinnamon, cloves, ginger, mace and nutmeg to sweetened red wine, which is then warmed gently. Across Europe and Scandinavia, it can be purchased in many pubs, bars and festive markets – while supermarket shelves groan with bottles of readymade mulled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Vladimir Putin’s in no hurry for peace
~ Jurors aren’t impartial – that’s exactly why they are so important to justice
~ Reform’s £9m gift and the rise of the political mega-donor
~ Low-tax or high-welfare? The UK must decide what type of country it wants to be
~ Your Party: if the name sounds terrible, there’s a good reason for it
~ Vaccine committee votes to scrap universal hepatitis B shots for newborns despite outcry from children’s health experts
~ Why we created a phone-sized device to take blood diagnostics out of the lab into the real world
~ Nasa robot rover shows that sparks fly in dust storms on Mars
~ Why China is watching Trump’s Venezuela campaign closely
~ Wood-burning stoves face new restrictions – but a loophole from Britain’s smog years is fuelling the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter