Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why China is watching Trump’s Venezuela campaign closely

By Tom Harper, Lecturer in International Relations, University of East London
Donald Trump’s campaign against Venezuela escalated recently with the US president announcing that the country’s airspace should be considered “closed”. This is a move that has preceded US military interventions in the past, perhaps most notably in Iraq in 2003.

It remains to be seen whether Trump’s declaration will be followed by military action or is just a means of raising the pressure on the Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro, in an attempt to force him from office. But regardless of what happens next, what has been notable is the reaction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Vladimir Putin’s in no hurry for peace
~ Jurors aren’t impartial – that’s exactly why they are so important to justice
~ Reform’s £9m gift and the rise of the political mega-donor
~ Low-tax or high-welfare? The UK must decide what type of country it wants to be
~ Your Party: if the name sounds terrible, there’s a good reason for it
~ Vaccine committee votes to scrap universal hepatitis B shots for newborns despite outcry from children’s health experts
~ Why we created a phone-sized device to take blood diagnostics out of the lab into the real world
~ A brief history of mulled wine – from health tonic to festive treat
~ Nasa robot rover shows that sparks fly in dust storms on Mars
~ Wood-burning stoves face new restrictions – but a loophole from Britain’s smog years is fuelling the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter