Human Rights Observatory

Can entrepreneurship be taught? Here’s the neuroscience

By Victor (Vik) Perez, Associate Professor of Practice, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Despite countless programmes and initiatives, rates of entrepreneurial intention — a marker of how willing people are to start new ventures — remains stagnant. But what if the secrets to entrepreneurial success lie not in textbooks but within the brain itself?

Imagine an approach that doesn’t just teach the mechanics of entrepreneurship but actively enhances the skills that make aspiring entrepreneurs successful? We know


© The Conversation -
