Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Armed Groups Strangle Southern Communities

By Human Rights Watch
Puerto Asís pier in Putumayo, Colombia, on October 19, 2025. © AFP Photo/Marie Audinet (Washington, DC) – Armed groups in Colombia's southern state of Putumayo, have tightened their control over citizens' daily lives and committed grave abuses against civilians, particularly in Indigenous communities, Human Rights Watch said today.Since 2023, the government has been in peace talks with several armed groups that control parts of Putumayo, which is on the Ecuador border. While some negotiating parties have reached agreements to destroy weapons and replace coca crops with food, armed groups…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
