Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should lynx and wolves be reintroduced to Britain and Ireland? Young people have mixed feelings

By Jonny Hanson, Environmental Social Scientist, Queen's University Belfast
There are many things people have love-hate relationships with in Britain and Ireland, from Brussels sprouts to cricket or sea swimming. Another item can now be added to this list: the reintroduction of lynx and wolves to the countryside.

Lynx and wolf reintroductions are ecologically feasible in parts of Great Britain and may be in parts of IrelandThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When the judge meets the algorithm: AI tools entering India’s courts
~ Pops Mohamed mixed old and new to reinvent South African music
~ It’s important for criminal sentences, but how do we know if someone’s remorseful?
~ Fairness for whom? The impact of Alberta’s trans-exclusionary sports law
~ Storms in the Southern Ocean are producing more rain – and the consequences could be global
~ How we created new Noongar song and dance for kworlak – the bull sharks of Perth
~ Worried after sunscreen recalls? Here’s how to choose a safe one
~ US: Processing Freeze Scapegoats Immigrants, Asylum Seekers
~ Exploring China’s growing role in Central Asia
~ Pete Hegseth could be investigated for illegal orders by 5 different bodies – but none are likely to lead to charges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter