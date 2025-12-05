Tolerance.ca
Pops Mohamed mixed old and new to reinvent South African music

By Gwen Ansell, Associate of the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria
Ismail Mohamed-Jan – better known by South African jazz fans as Pops Mohamed – has passed away at the age of 75. His life in music represented a struggle against narrow, oppressive definitions – of race, instrumental appropriateness and musical genre.

A few days before his death, a remastered version of his 2006 album Kalamazoo, Vol. 5 (A Dedication to Sipho Gumede) had…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
