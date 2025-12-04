How we created new Noongar song and dance for kworlak – the bull sharks of Perth
By Trevor Ryan, Indigenous Cultural Advisor, Centre for People Place and Planet & School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Clint Bracknell, Professor of Music, The University of Western Australia
Jonathan W. Marshall, Associate Professor & Postgraduate Research Coordinator, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University
Noongar dance can restore connections between those who live in Perth and the sharks who swim in the city’s river.
- Thursday, December 4, 2025