Worried after sunscreen recalls? Here’s how to choose a safe one

By Katie Lee, Postdoctoral Researcher, Dermatology Research Centre, The University of Queensland
Most of us know sunscreen is a key way to protect areas of our skin not easily covered by clothes from excessive ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

But it’s been a rough year for sunscreens.

In June, testing by Choice identified 16 products on Australian shelves that don’t provide the SPF protection they claimed.

In July, the Therapeutic Goods Administration…The Conversation


