Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Processing Freeze Scapegoats Immigrants, Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, look on.  © 2025 AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson (Washington, DC) – The Trump administration’s latest actions on immigration policy appear to be based on punitive hostility toward people of particular nationalities and carry an unmistakable current of racism as well, Human Rights Watch said today. The administration recently suspended immigration processing for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Exploring China’s growing role in Central Asia
~ Pete Hegseth could be investigated for illegal orders by 5 different bodies – but none are likely to lead to charges
~ NZ’s rejection of emission targets fuels risk of international law breach
~ Faroe Islands: Vote to amend outdated law “an important step towards safe and legal abortion”
~ DR Congo Accord Offers Promises, but Little More
~ Managing food allergies and dietary restrictions during the holidays
~ No more call to cancel: the government wants to crack down on ‘subscription traps’
~ What is Taiwan and why is it important? A new study shows Australians struggle to answer these questions
~ It’s end-of-year concert season. Why do some kids struggle with performance anxiety?
~ ‘We gotta act white’: how voice recognition tech fails for Aboriginal English speakers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter