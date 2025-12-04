Tolerance.ca
Pete Hegseth could be investigated for illegal orders by 5 different bodies – but none are likely to lead to charges

By Joshua Kastenberg, Professor of Law, University of New Mexico
Allegations are swirling around a US military strike on an alleged drug boat that resulted in 2 civilian deaths. A military law scholar outlines how facts and accountability can be determined.The Conversation


