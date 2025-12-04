Tolerance.ca
DR Congo Accord Offers Promises, but Little More

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi (L) and Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Serena Hotel in Rubavu, Rwanda, on June 25, 2021. © 2021 Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images The accord signed today by Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda President Paul Kagame at the White House in Washington, DC, is being heralded as a breakthrough for regional cooperation over confrontation.If implemented with transparency and meaningful participation, it could help stabilize eastern Congo and create the foundations for…


