Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Taiwan and why is it important? A new study shows Australians struggle to answer these questions

By Mei-fen Kuo, Lecturer in Contemporary Chinese Culture and History, Macquarie University
Recently, a new documentary was screened across Australia about the late Taiwanese Australian professor Chwei-Liang Chiou, who dedicated his life to improving relations between Taiwan and Australia.

At the Brisbane premiere, former federal MP Graham Perrett opened with a line often attributed to the Soviet writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “We know they are lying […] they know we know they are lying […] but they still lie.”

He said the line captured Chiou’s life work. In his classes and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
