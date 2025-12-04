Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

It’s end-of-year concert season. Why do some kids struggle with performance anxiety?

By Kathleen McGuire, Senior Lecturer in Education (Music), National School of Education, Faculty of Education and Arts, Australian Catholic University
End-of-year school concerts showcase children’s talents and hard work, often filling performers with pride. But for some, the idea of performing live is terrifying.

Performance anxiety, also known as glossophobia or stage fright – can manifest in ways that range from excitement or mild discomfort, such as tummy butterflies, to severe physical reactions such as racing heart, shaking,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
