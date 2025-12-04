‘We gotta act white’: how voice recognition tech fails for Aboriginal English speakers
By Celeste Rodriguez Louro, Associate Professor, Chair of Linguistics and Director of Language Lab, The University of Western Australia
Ben Hutchinson, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Social Sciences, Linguistics, The University of Western Australia
Glenys Dale Collard, Honorary Research Fellow and Associate, School of Social Sciences, Linguistics, The University of Western Australia
“I asked it to call one of my sisters, and it then started calling an old boss that I don’t talk to any more.”
—Amy, 25, recalling an awkward experience using a voice-operated device.
Using voice to operate technologies is increasingly convenient in daily life, whether at home or while driving.
More and more phones, televisions, smart speakers, and cars are embedded with automated speech-recognition technologies that transcribe…
