Meet the weird, wonderful creatures that live in Australia’s desert water holes. They might not be there much longer
By Brock A. Hedges, Research Affiliate, University of Adelaide
James B. Dorey, Lecturer in Biological Sciences, University of Wollongong
Perry G. Beasley-Hall, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Adelaide
From water fleas to seed shrimp, Australia’s desert rock holes shelter unique animals found nowhere else. But as the climate warms, their homes are at risk.
- Thursday, December 4, 2025