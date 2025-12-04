Tolerance.ca
How to host a meal if one of your guests has an eating disorder or is anxious around food

By Kathleen de Boer, Clinical Psychologist, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Courtney P. McLean, Research Fellow, School of Psychological Sciences, Monash University
Inge Gnatt, Psychologist, Lecturer in Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
As the festive season approaches, perhaps you’re thinking of hosting friends and family.

You know at least one person who’ll attend who becomes anxious around food and another with an eating disorder.

So, how to host and make sure everyone feels comfortable and supported?

Perhaps you’ve already hosted someone with food anxiety or an eating disorder without even knowing.


First, some definitions


Food anxiety refers to fear or anxiety in response to eating food. This could relate to certain textures and smells, or fear of choking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
