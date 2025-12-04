Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why art is a prime target for organised crime

By Guergana Guintcheva, Professeur de Marketing, EDHEC Business School
Bertrand Monnet, Professeur, EDHEC Business School
In 2024, the global art market hit an estimated $57.5 billion (€49.5 billion) in sales, according to the Art Basel and UBS Art Market Report 2025, underscoring art’s significance as an asset class. Art is traditionally associated with noble motivations and heritage. However, the art market, with its high value per unit transactions, subjective and/or manipulated valuations, and relative opacity, can be exploited as a tool for criminal investment and money laundering, particularly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
