More detail on what clothes feel like could make life easier for shoppers – and save retailers money

By Cathrine Jansson-Boyd, Professor of Consumer Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
Clothing is one of the top categories in online sales worldwide, with expected revenues of more than US$920 billion (£702 billion) this year. And for clothing businesses, like many others, online retail opens the door to a wider customer base.

While there are clear benefits to selling clothing online, many businesses find their return rates are high. This can be as much as one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
